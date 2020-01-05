Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3209 Rudolph Rd
Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 832-5002
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3209 Rudolph Rd
Eau Claire, WI 54701
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
4:00 PM
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3209 Rudolph Rd
Eau Claire, WI 54701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna HOFFMANN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna M. HOFFMANN


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna M. HOFFMANN Obituary
Age 87, of Eau Claire Passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at home with family by her side.A Celebration of Life will take place on January 11, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI with an opportunity for friends and family to share stories and memories at 4:00 pm. Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements. ww.hulkefamilyfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -