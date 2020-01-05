|
|
Age 87, of Eau Claire Passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at home with family by her side.A Celebration of Life will take place on January 11, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI with an opportunity for friends and family to share stories and memories at 4:00 pm. Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements. ww.hulkefamilyfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020