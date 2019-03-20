Home

Donna M. KASEL Obituary
Age 61 of Eagan and formerly of Alexandria, MN, died on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Donna had thirty-one years of enjoyable service at Alexandria Opportunity Center in Alexandria, MN and Midwest Special Services in Eagan, MN. She is preceded in death by her mother Margaret Guenther, step-father Kenneth Guenther, father John L. Kasel, and her brother David J. Kasel. Donna is survived by siblings Yvonne (Bonnie) and Jim Erickson, Ted and Luann Guenther, Emily Meyer and Don Erickson, and Terese and Wayne Geiger, many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her special friend "Chuck" her dog, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11 AM at the Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria, MN with a visitation one hour prior. Arrangements are with Anderson Funeral Home, Alexandria, Minnesota. www.andersonfuneral.net
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 20, 2019
