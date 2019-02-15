|
|
of Danbury, WI, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the age of 79. Donna was born on March 15, 1939, in St. Paul, MN. She took pride in being the first Executive Housekeeper for the Minnesota Governor's Mansion. She also was an Executive Housekeeper for Presbyterian Homes in Arden Hills. It was there she met Dick LaPlante. They were married on February 14, 1977, on Valentine's Day. They would have been married 42 years this year. She worked until January 1, 2019, as manager for the Yellow Lake Condominiums in Danbury, WI. Donna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was always strong in her Catholic faith and attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Danbury, WI. She was an avid Minnesota Vikings Football fan. One of her greatest joys was a Valentine's/Anniversary present from her husband in 2012, which was a custom painted "Vikings" Volkswagen. Preceding Donna in death is her mother, Marcella Messier; step-father, Ray Messier; and granddaughter, Terri Jo Bernier. Donna is lovingly survived by her husband, Richard "Dick" LaPlante; sister, Marcy (David) Beck; son, Shawn (Terri) Maloney; grandson, Michael Maloney; she is also survived and loved dearly by Richard's children: Linda (Rich) Bernier, Donna (Mike) Larkin, Bill (Pam) LaPlante, Thomas (Jenny) LaPlante, Kenneth (Vicki) LaPlante and Kim May; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends. The visitation will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 PM with a prayer service beginning at 7:00 PM at Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home in Webster, WI. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM (visitation from 10:00-11:00 AM) at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Webster, WI, with Father Randall Knauf officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Special thanks to the excellent care provided by Kristina Chase and the staff of St. Croix Hospice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home in Webster, WI. www.swedberg-taylor.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 15, 2019