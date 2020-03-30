Home

Donna passed away peacefully on March 26th at home surrounded by loved ones. Preceded in death by her parents Harry E Holmberg, Dorothy Holmberg and her daughter Lori Lindstrom. Survived by brother Harry Holmberg and sister Nancy Sager. Children Wendy (Jim) Brazil, Eric Lindstrom, Heather Esch (Jim) grand children Joe Kral, Drew and Brooke Lindstrom, Jaryd and Lindsey Esch. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired donations preferred to Animal Humane Society of Coon Rapids. www.Washburn-Mcreavy.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 30, 2020
