Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 738-9615
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Battle Creek Park
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
4:00 PM
Battle Creek Park
Donna M. (Wiener) LOBERG

Donna M. (Wiener) LOBERG Obituary
Age 81, of White Bear Lake Went to sleep in Jesus surrounded by her loving family, on June 22, 2019. Beloved mother and grandmother. Preceded in death by husband, Douglas, of 60 years; parents, Mike and Hilma; brothers, Chuck, Tom, Gene, Jerry, and Mike. Survived by children, Kathy, Jackie (Rich) Dutcher, Doug (Emma), Jerry (Leslie); grandchildren, Seth, Daniel, Mitchell, Mollie, Abby, Madison, James, John and Tilly; sisters-in-law, Lorraine Gauster, Marleys Eyler, Beverly (Alan) Juds and Barb Wiener; and many nieces and nephews. Remembrance of Life Picnic will be held at Battle Creek Park on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 3:00-6:00 pm with a Special Memorial Service at 4:00 pm. Picnic food will be provided. Memorials preferred to family. Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com 651-738-9615
Published in Pioneer Press on June 30, 2019
