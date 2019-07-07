|
|
Age 87 of New Brighton Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Donna left this world on July 1st, 2019 just in time to dance with husband Al on their Shared Birthday July 8th in Heaven. Donna's Family was the world to her; Holidays were always special and joyfully celebrated. Donna enjoyed playing cards with her group at Applewood Point NB and singing with the "Warblers". She had very special long term friendships with Dorothy and her childhood friend Cora. Survived by children, Linda (Tom Peterka), Jim (Barbara K.); grandchildren, Erik (Sarah) Peterka, Ashley (Jason) Rogers, Brandon (Molly), Kyle (Tricia), Robert; great-granddaughter, Lily Rogers; brother John (Mary Ann) Ricos; sister-in-law, Jackie Ricos; many nieces, nephews & cousins. A Special Thank You to St. Croix Hospice for their dedicated and compassionate care, and to The Gables staff at Boutwells Landing for providing comfort, care and support. Memorial Service to be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Roseville Lutheran Church, 1215 Roselawn Ave. W., Roseville, MN. Visitation one hour prior. Lunch to follow. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019