On May 4, 2020 Age 83, Formerly of South St. Paul Preceded in death by husband Paul V.; parents Frank & Sylvia Smetana; siblings Leo, Ernie & Frannie. Survived by daughters Linda (Linden) Norgard, Lisa (Dean) Bridger; grand children Pam (Dan), Stephanie, Lauren, John & Nicole; great-grandsons Michael & Levi; siblings Caroline and Bill; many nieces & nephews. Memorial Service Wednesday, July 1, at 11:00 a.m. GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 149 8th Avenue South, South St. Paul. Family will greet friends 1 hour before Service. Interment Riverview Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.