Donna M. PHILLIPS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On May 4, 2020 Age 83, Formerly of South St. Paul Preceded in death by husband Paul V.; parents Frank & Sylvia Smetana; siblings Leo, Ernie & Frannie. Survived by daughters Linda (Linden) Norgard, Lisa (Dean) Bridger; grand children Pam (Dan), Stephanie, Lauren, John & Nicole; great-grandsons Michael & Levi; siblings Caroline and Bill; many nieces & nephews. Memorial Service Wednesday, July 1, at 11:00 a.m. GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 149 8th Avenue South, South St. Paul. Family will greet friends 1 hour before Service. Interment Riverview Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Memorial service
11:00 AM
GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved