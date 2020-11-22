Age 85 of Oakdale, MN Passed away peacefully at her home, with her daughter Cindy by her side, on November 17, 2020. Preceded in death by Bill, her husband of 61 years and sons, Billy and Scott. Survived by her children Jeff (Diane), Debbie Mrosla (Jim), Tim (Becki), Roger (Rebecca) and Cindy Economy (John); daughter-in-law Kirsten Dieckman. Grandchildren, Nathan (Jessica), Sarah Hirji Walji (Nabil), Micah, Emily, Sierra, Wesley, Maddie, Sam, Scott and Christian Egan, Michael Mrosla (Nichole), Christopher Mrosla (Allie), Johnny, Zach and Erik Economy. Great grandchildren, Sydney and Jayden Skoglund, Malia and Uriah Hirji Walji, Jackson and Miles Mrosla. Sisters, Beverly Cunnien, Shirley Reinhardt and Wendy Olson and many relatives and friends. Donna's children would like to express their sincere gratitude to their sister Cindy for the exceptional care she gave Mom over the years. Due to the Covid Pandemic the family won't be having a memorial service at this time. Private interment at Union Cemetery in 2021. Thank you to Sandberg Family Funeral & Cremation Service. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com