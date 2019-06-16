Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
(651) 489-1349
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna ATNEOSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Mae (Schwartzbauer) ATNEOSEN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donna Mae (Schwartzbauer) ATNEOSEN Obituary
Age 67 Of Hamilton, MT, formerly of St Paul, MN Passed away peacefully early in the morning on June 3, 2019 after a brief battle with an aggressive cancer. Her infectious laughter and ready smile will be greatly missed by family, friends, and the community. The world was a brighter place because of the time she spent with us. Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Atneosen; parents, Joe and Ann Schwartzbauer; and brother, William Schwartzbauer. She leaves behind a son and daughter-in-law, Jesse and Ana Mitchell; sister, Marianne Howard (Schwartzbauer); brother, Ronald Schwartzbauer; nephews, Brian Willey and Paul Willey; and niece, Lisa Stanley (Willey). Visitation from 10am – 12pm at BRADSHAW, 1078 Rice Street, St. Paul, MN on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
Download Now