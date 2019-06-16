|
|
Age 67 Of Hamilton, MT, formerly of St Paul, MN Passed away peacefully early in the morning on June 3, 2019 after a brief battle with an aggressive cancer. Her infectious laughter and ready smile will be greatly missed by family, friends, and the community. The world was a brighter place because of the time she spent with us. Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Atneosen; parents, Joe and Ann Schwartzbauer; and brother, William Schwartzbauer. She leaves behind a son and daughter-in-law, Jesse and Ana Mitchell; sister, Marianne Howard (Schwartzbauer); brother, Ronald Schwartzbauer; nephews, Brian Willey and Paul Willey; and niece, Lisa Stanley (Willey). Visitation from 10am – 12pm at BRADSHAW, 1078 Rice Street, St. Paul, MN on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019