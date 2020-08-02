Age 85, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on July 28, 2020. Survived by husband of almost 64 years, Ron; daughters, Gwen (Dave) Krueger and Pam (Chuck) Feske; son, Chris (Deb & son, Sam); grandchildren, Erik (Rita), Ellen, Lauryn, Dylan (Julia), Mitchell (Olivia), Hayden and Olivia; great- grandchildren, Anika and Nicholas; special nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends. Donna was a lifelong Eastside resident, member of the former Epworth UMC, First Covenant Church of St. Paul, Order of the Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile, and an active volunteer. Private burial with celebration of life service at a later date. Memorials preferred. Wulff Funeral Home www.wulfffuneralhome.com