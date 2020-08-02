1/1
Donna Mae ERICKSON
Age 85, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on July 28, 2020. Survived by husband of almost 64 years, Ron; daughters, Gwen (Dave) Krueger and Pam (Chuck) Feske; son, Chris (Deb & son, Sam); grandchildren, Erik (Rita), Ellen, Lauryn, Dylan (Julia), Mitchell (Olivia), Hayden and Olivia; great- grandchildren, Anika and Nicholas; special nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends. Donna was a lifelong Eastside resident, member of the former Epworth UMC, First Covenant Church of St. Paul, Order of the Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile, and an active volunteer. Private burial with celebration of life service at a later date. Memorials preferred. Wulff Funeral Home www.wulfffuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
6517761555
