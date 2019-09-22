Home

Donna Mae Irma (Welter) (Brisson) MEZA

October 6, 1947 — September 12, 2019 Age 71 of White Bear Lake began her journey home peacefully at her daughter's home in Minneapolis, MN surrounded with love from her children, grandchild, family and friends. Preceded in death by parents John Charles & Mary Louise Brisson; Son John Michael Brisson and partner Richard Hecimovich. Survived by her children Antonio Carlos Meza and Elizabeth (Elle) Refugia Meza; Grandchild Cihuacoatlzin (Cocoa) Meza-Gardner and sister Lowella (Brisson) and Allen Simmons. Donna was a special lady with a big, generous and kind heart. She was a social lady organizing one thing or another. Donna was always up for bingo, playing cards, going out to lunch, watching a sports game, talking on the phone and loving on her Cocoa. She loved her children, family and friends immensely and never missed an opportunity to introduce them. Her family circle was always expanding, if you were blessed to be her friend, you became family. Donna was a rare gem. Someone this world truly needs and will miss. She loved freely, across cultures, generations and classes. Donna's Celebration of Life will be held on Oct. 6th at Cherokee Park in St. Paul, MN from 1-4:30 p.m.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019
