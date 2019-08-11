Home

More Obituaries for Donna MARKLOWITZ
Donna Mae (Behrendt) MARKLOWITZ

Donna Mae (Behrendt) MARKLOWITZ Obituary
Formerly of South Saint Paul. Age 93, died on Monday August 5. Donna was born in Popple Creek on July 24, 1926. She attended high school and at age 18 moved to South Saint Paul and was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church since 1959. Donna was preceded in death by Glen, her husband of 44 years; parents Herman and Sophie Behrendt; brothers Marvin, Herbert, , Clifford, Arthur and Delroy. Survived by children Russell (Sue) and Randy; grandchildren Michelle, Mike, Samantha (Dierk), David and Chris; brother Valery; along with other relatives and friends. Funeral Service is on Wednesday, August 14 11:30 a.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church, 255 W. Douglas St. in South Saint Paul with visitation 1 hour before. Interment in General Lutheran Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019
