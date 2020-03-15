|
|
Owner of Mel O Dee Stables Age 90, died March 10, 2020 in her favorite chair at home watching Bonanza. Preceded in death by son David (1997), husband Howard of 41 years in 2009 and parents Julius and Bertha (nee Kobernick) Gust. Survived by step-children Marianne Johnson and Jack Meline, nephew Michael Gust; also survived by her family of boarders past and present at Mel O Dee Stables and many other friends thru her music. Funeral Service Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM with visitation 1 hour before at The Johnson Peterson Funeral Home, 2130 2nd St., White Bear Lake (651-429-7661) Private Interment Union Cemetery. Former owner of Holiday House Restaurant, White Bear Lake. Owner of Mel O Dee Stables Hugo.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020