Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-2341
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
ST. STANISLAUS CATHOLIC CHURCH
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
ST. STANISLAUS CATHOLIC CHURCH
187 S. Western Ave.
Donna Mae PALMEN Obituary
Age 82 of St. Paul Passed away December 26, 2019 Preceded in death by her loving husband Richard; granddaughter Alaina Gorgos. Survived by her children Poppy, Peter, Pansy (Steve), April (John), Amber and Fawn; 16 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday January 8th from 4-8pm. at KESSLER & MAGUIRE 640 W. 7th Street 651-224-2341. Memorial Mass Thursday 11 AM at ST. STANISLAUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 187 S. Western Ave. Visitation start-ing at 10 AM. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020
