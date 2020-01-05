|
|
Age 82 of St. Paul Passed away December 26, 2019 Preceded in death by her loving husband Richard; granddaughter Alaina Gorgos. Survived by her children Poppy, Peter, Pansy (Steve), April (John), Amber and Fawn; 16 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday January 8th from 4-8pm. at KESSLER & MAGUIRE 640 W. 7th Street 651-224-2341. Memorial Mass Thursday 11 AM at ST. STANISLAUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 187 S. Western Ave. Visitation start-ing at 10 AM. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020