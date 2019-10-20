Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Bethesda Graduate Retired 3M Nurse Went to be with the Lord on October 13, 2019 at age 93. Preceded in death by husband Edward; son John; daughter-in-law Karyn; brother James Swenson; sister Joanne Laude. Survived by son Joel (Eileen); daughter Julie (Steve) Maleitzke; grandchildren Matthew (Brynn) Pariseau, Todd (Marina) Pariseau, Joleen Sadaka, Wendy (Steve) Tremblay, Adam Maleitzke, Anna Sandstrom, Ashley Maleitzke, James Sandstrom; 9 great grandchildren; sister Mary Holland; many nieces & nephews. Funeral Service Wednesday (10/23) 11:00 AM at NORTH PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 2675 E. Hwy 36, North St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Service. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Special thanks to the staff at The Waters of White Bear Lake & Synergy Family Physicians for your loving care. Memorials preferred to North Presbyterian Church. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019
