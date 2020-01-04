|
|
Age 75 Of South St. Paul Passed away peacefully on December 29, 2019. Donna was born July 23, 1944 in South St. Paul to Martin and Viola (Thome) Bechtel. Donna attended Holy Trinity Catholic School and graduated from South St. Paul High School in 1962. Donna went on to study interior design at the University of Minnesota. Between raising her two sons, Donna worked for St. John Vianney School as a Montessori teacher and later worked for DeCourcy Eye Clinic before ending her career as a medical coder with Allina Health. Donna was united in marriage to Eugene Waska on October 7, 1967 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Donna enjoyed sewing, reading, crocheting, knitting and watching the Hallmark channel. Donna loved her daily Coke and enjoying Dove ice cream bars with her grandkids. The pride and joy of her life was her 4 grandchildren. Donna was preceded in death by her parents Martin and Viola Bechtel. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years Eugene, sons Anthony (Amy), Nicholas (Molly Schaffer), grandchildren Addison, Ava, Ella and Vance, siblings Mike (Dianne) Bechtel, Sharon (Bob) Wilebski, Mary (Terry) Pitts and Marty (Kathy) Bechtel along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends including Ed and Judy Adamson, Pat and Norm Bauer and Wayne and Julane Severson. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 840 19th Ave. N., South St. Paul with visitation starting one hour prior to Mass. Visitation also 4-7 pm, Monday, January 6th at Klecatsky and Sons Southern Chapel, 414 Marie Ave., South St. Paul. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Special thanks to Hiawatha Suites Senior Living and Grace Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Grace Hospice. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020