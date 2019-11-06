|
|
Born in St. Paul on March 15, 1938 Passed away on November 1, 2019 Graduate of Home of the Good Shepherd HS. Retired from US Foods. Preceded by husband, Roman P.; brother, Bobby Schoonover; mother, Margaret Rothstein; and dogs, Wilma and Winnie. Survived by children, Mark (Betsy), Mary (Sam) Burr, and Michael (Kim); grandchildren, Jason (Mandy) Burr, Dale Burr, Mitchell, Catherine, Jeff, Jennifer Burr, Jodi Burr, Jamie Burr, Jordan Winter, and Rachel Winter; 13 great-grand-children; siblings, Judy Gramley, Barbara Crosby, Gary (Grace) Schoonover, Sandie (Ron) Christensen, and Roger (Jodi) Rothstein; and many other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 15th Street West, Hastings with visitation from 12:00-1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at church cemetery. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 6, 2019