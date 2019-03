(nee Koller) Age 83 Passed away peacefully at home with her granddaughter by her side on February 10, 2019, after a battle with cancer. Survived by daughters, Rebecca Appelhans and Jennifer (Andy) Alshouse; grandchildren, Bianca Appelhans and Brandon, Lucas and Drew Alshouse; brother, Raymond (Joyce) Koller; and sister, Arlene (Leroy) Denzer. Donna was born and raised in Ellsworth, WI. She was a dedicated teacher's aide for over 35 years in the St. Paul Public Schools. For over 60 years, she donated to numerous charities and volunteered with many organizations. She was an active member of many senior organizations, and coordinated many of their events. Donna was filled with love and joy, and spread it to anyone she met. She always lent a hand to anyone in need, and always had a joke to put a smile on your face. She was very strong, hard-working, loving, and dedicated. She had many talents, especially with her crafts and her baking. She will be missed by many. Memorial service 4 PM Thursday, April 25 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. at Co Rd B. Private interment Elmhurst Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home from 3-4 PM Thursday 4/25. A reception will be held afterwards at a location to be announced at the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550 Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary