Age 88 of Dellwood, MN Passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019 surrounded by her family. Donna was born February 9, 1931 to Albert and Marie Flukey in Minneapolis. The oldest of 3 children, Donna grew up in Brook Park, MN and graduated from Pine City High School in 1949. She went on to receive her Registered Nursing Degree from Hamline Asbury school of Nursing in 1952. In 1953 she married Richard (Dick) Heine. They had 3 children and settled in the White Bear Lake area. Donna is preceded in death by sister Irene Flukey. Survived by husband Dick of 65 years; children Rick Heine, Karen (Paul Thompson) Heine, and Paul (Lisa) Heine; granddaughters Annika and Katryn Heine; and brother Leonard Flukey. After taking some time off to raise her family, Donna worked as an ICU Nurse at St. John's Hospital in St. Paul then Healtheast in Maplewood (1972 until Retirement). Donna was an active member of Parkview United Church Of Christ in White Bear Lake for over 50 years. She also loved to sew, bake, and entertain friends as well as bicycling, cross country skiing and traveling. Visitation at 10:00 am, Memorial Service at 11:00 am Sat., March 30th at Parkview United Church of Christ. 3737 Bellaire Ave, White Bear Lake, MN 55110. Lunch to follow. Memorials preferred to the ().
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019