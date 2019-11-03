Home

Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
Age 89 of Maplewood Formerly of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 26, 2019. Donna served the Lord all her life. Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Leonard & Helen Murray. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Bruce; children, David (Karen Arcand), Cathy (Dave) Gardner, Steve (Lou Fancher); 8 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; 1 brother; 1 sister; many friends. A Celebration of Donna's Life 11 AM Saturday, November 9th at Bradshaw, 4600 Greenhaven Dr., White Bear Lake, with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Eagle Brook Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019
