Donna May (Hannigan) SAURO
Age 92, Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Sister Passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband John (Jack) Sauro, her brothers, Arnold (Mary Lou), William (Agatha), Gene (Margaret) and Jack (Lois). Survived by her children Carol Menk, Joe (Patty), Steve, Jay Sauro and Susan Kane (Dennis); grandchildren Tony (Rachel), Tracy, Tim (Jonie) Menk, Michael, Makayla Sauro, Donovan, Hannah Kane and great grandchildren Matt, Annabelle and Sydney. Donna was a devoted wife and mother, avid golfer, Twins fan and loved to travel. She was extremely proud of her family, her Irish heritage and her beautiful red hair! You would always hear her say "I came into this world as a Red head and I will leave this world as a Red head" to which she did! A special heartfelt thanks to Allina Hospice Staff and all the Staff at Oak Meadows. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Oak Meadows Sr. Living Facility, 8131 Fourth St. No., Oakdale, MN 55128 or Allina Hospice. Due to Covid-19 there will be a private service with a Celebration of Life to follow after restrictions are lifted. 651-702-0301





Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.
