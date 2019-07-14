|
(Olson) Donna Elaine Born May 7, 1931 and passed away on July 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband David, parents Art and Mae Olson, and sister Ann Lair. Donna taught music in district 197 for many years, loved to play golf and greatly enjoyed her book club group. For the past few years she has been making new and treasured friends at EaganPointe Senior Living. After Donna retired from teaching she volunteered at the MN Historical Society where her husband David worked for many years. Donna and David loved to travel. They had been to Europe and Asia, many destinations in the US and every county in MN. One of her great pleasures was to get together with relatives and friends for holidays and casual occasions. She loved to be in the circle, sharing stories and jokes, watching the kids grow, hearing about your latest adventure and encouraging you in whatever you were doing. She loved going to the Guthrie Theater, St Paul Chamber Orchestra, MN Orchestra and the movies. Donna is survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, brother-in-law, sister-in-law and friends. All of us will miss her kindness, generous spirit, and dry wit. A gathering in her memory will be held at EaganPointe Senior Living, 4232 Blackhawk Rd on Wed. July 24 from 1-3pm. A private burial is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the or .
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019