Henry W. Anderson Mortuary
3640 23rd Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 729-2331
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Henry W. Anderson Mortuary
3640 23rd Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55407
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Henry W. Anderson Mortuary
3640 23rd Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55407
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Henry W. Anderson Mortuary
3640 23rd Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55407
Age 79 of St. Paul Born April 29, 1940 in Little Falls, MN to George & Babe Kolesar, passed away September 6, 2019 after an extended battle with cancer. Donna will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 61 years, Gary; sons, Kurt (Lara) and Kent (Shawn); brother, David (Mary) Kolesar; brother-in-law, Dale, sisters-in-law, Susan and Myrna; nephews and niece Scott, Jeff, Terry, Christopher and Daniel. Visitation 5-7 PM, Tuesday, September 10 at Henry W. Anderson Mortuary, 3640 23rd Ave. S., Mpls. Funeral service, 1:00PM, Wednesday, September 11 with visitation one hour before at the mortuary. Donna will be laid to rest at Lakewood Cemetery. Henry W. Anderson (612)729-2331 www.HenryWAnderson.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019
