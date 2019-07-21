|
Age 98 Daughter of Oliver and Lydia (Anthony) Hanson. She was the youngest of three children, brothers Kenneth and Lyndon Hanson. She attended country school in Lac Qui Parle County and graduated from high school at Canby, MN in 1939. She finished a private secretarial course at Minneapolis Business College in 1940. She then took a civil service exam and was sent to Wheaton, MN to work at the Farm Security Office. There she met Vernon (Ike) Haugland and married him September 8, 1941. To this union were born six children: Steve, Jan, Kristi, Todd, Jody and Jason. During World War II, Donna worked as a welder at the Kaiser shipyards in Oregon and then the Ladd Field Alaskan weather station as a secretary. After the war, she and Ike returned to Wheaton, Minnesota owned and managed a 24-hour filling station and café. In 1952, they purchased a restaurant on Lake Traverse near Browns Valley, MN which became known as Ike's Chicken Shack. They owned and operated it for 41 years. Vernon (Ike) Haugland died in 2013 at the age of 85 years. He and Donna had been married for 61 years. They were preceded in death by Todd Anthony Haugland (infant son), Kenneth Hanson (brother), Lyndon Hanson (brother), and Katie Rey Haugland (granddaughter). Donna's family, her children and grandchildren, were the main part of her life. She also enjoyed her pets, dogs, cats, and canaries. She was active in the family restaurant, belonged to the Presbyterian Church and Ladies Aid, was a Cub Scout leader, Brownie Leader, Girl Scout Leader, and Sunday school teacher as her children grew up. Donna is survived by 5 children, Steve (Linda) Haugland of Park Rapids, Jan Haugland (Bill Horne) of St. Paul, Kristi Miller of Hancock, Jody Haugland of Woodbury, Jason (Catherine) Haugland of Minneapolis; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 @ 12:00pm at Johanna Shores Presbyterian Home Fellowship Hall in Arden Hills, MN. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a .
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019