Donna Y. ALLRED
Age 101, of St. Paul Passed peacefully into the hands of the Lord on August 8. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Evan, and granddaughter Melissa Moffett. She is survived by daughters Diane (LeRoy) Moffett and Marcia (Robert) Trevis, and son Richard (Jean), as well as 6 grand children and 8 great-grandchildren. Donna never met a stranger, and was friendly and loving to all she encountered. Her gentle, loving spirit will be missed by all who knew her, especially by her friends and the staff at St. Therese of Woodbury. Previously she was an active member of the U of M Faculty Women's Club, and served on many of their committees. She enjoyed golf, ballroom dancing and her family. A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the Sunset Memorial Cemetery in St. Anthony. A special thanks to the staff at St. Therese of Woodbury and HealthEast Hospice for their compassionate care. Memorials preferred to The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA.org). Sunset Funeral Home 612-789-3596 www.SunsetFuneralServices.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Chapel
2250 St Anthony Boulevard NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
6127893596
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book

