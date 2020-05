Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Donny's life story with friends and family

Share Donny's life story with friends and family

Survived by ex-wife Donna, daughters Denise and Kelly, stepson Larry, grandchildren and great-grand children with one great great grandson, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, and many friends. A hard-working soul laid to rest! Will always be cherished! Passed away Wednesday April 29th 2020.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store