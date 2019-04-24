|
|
Age 72, of St. Paul Died peacefully at home on February 16, 2019. Survived by sister, Virginia Sheff (Harold) their sons, Harry and Morgan; sister Abby Struck (Cliff Watson) their daughters, Meg and Fiona and granddaughter, Hadley and special lady friend Jody Kafka. Don was an amazing Uncle, Artist, Athlete, Poet, Writer and Insurance Claims Adjuster. Service will be held at O'Halloran & Murphy 575 S. Snelling Ave, Tuesday April 30th at 7:00 PM. Memorials preferred to the family or Salvation Army. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 24, 2019