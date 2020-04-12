Home

Sunset Funeral Chapel
2250 St Anthony Boulevard NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 789-3596
Age 91 of Fargo, ND Formerly Minnetonka, MN Passed away April 3, 2020. Doje was born in St. Paul, attended Central H.S. and graduated from Macalester College where she met and married John L. Meader, Jr. Doje is preceded in death by her parents H. Harold Baker and Dora J. Baker, brothers Harold Baker, Jr., Lawrence Baker, sister-in-law Janet Baker, infant granddaughter Lyndsey Weisser and former husband John L. Meader, Jr. She is survived by three daughters, Susan (Richard) Isaman, Gretchen (Ronald) Nelson, Cathy (Rick) Weisser; a son, John Meader, III; ten grandchildren; eighteen great-grand children; and two great-great grandsons. Memorials are preferred to the Hospice of the Red River Valley. Sunset Kapala Glodek 612-788-3596 www.sunsetfuneralservices.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020
