Age 86, of Hastings Passed away October 13, 2019 Doraine was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Delbert Arden, Donna Vieths, Donald Arden, Dorman Arden and Doris Gernentz. Doraine is survived by her children, Daniel (Susan) Hernlem, Jodi (Dan) McNamara, Jeffrey (Rose) Hernlem and Darin (Jennifer) Hernlem; grand children, Erin, Chris, Sarah, Candace, Brett, Allison, Vanessa, Whitney, Ava and 5 great grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, October 16th at 11:00 AM at St. John's Lutheran Church, 202 8th St. W. in Hastings. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the donor's choice in memory of Doraine. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com (651)437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 15, 2019