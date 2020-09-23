Age 63, of St Paul Passed away September 8, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Betty Moore; sister, Carla (Richard) Holland, and brother, Thomas, Jr. Survived by daughters, Kristin and Katie Allen; grandchildren, Candace and Destiny; brother, Ray (Nancy) Moore; sister, Roberta (Scott) Brown; special friend, Tom Allen; and other family and friends. Visitation 11:00 A.M., Service 12:00 P.M. Friday September 25, at Bradshaw, 1078 Rice St., St. Paul. Memorials preferred. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.bradshaw funeral.com/obituary/Dorene-Berg
. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery. 651-489-1349