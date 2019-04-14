|
|
Age 92 of St. Paul Passed away April 5, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Martha (Weber) Jackson; beloved husband of 68 years, Warren "Andy"; twin brother, Kenneth Jackson; son-in-law, Robert Edberg. Survived by children, Lynda (Jerry) Johnson and Gayle Edberg; grandchildren, Todd (Jonelle) Johnson, Christopher (Nikki) Johnson, Amy (Brad) Balow, Erik Edberg, Kristin Edberg Neas; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Carol (Jack) Kufner; nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Memorial Service 11AM Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Roselawn Cemetery Chapel, 803 W. Larpenteur Ave., Roseville. Visitation ½ hour prior to service (10:30-11:00AM.) Interment Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home – Anoka (763) 421-0220 www.thurston-lindberg.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019