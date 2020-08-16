was born in Duluth, MN on December 20, 1925. She passed away peacefully in Woodbury, MN on the morning of August 10, 2020. She is on to her life with Jesus. She retired in the retail food and furniture business. She loved ballet in her youth and passed those skills to her Cub Scouts as their den mother. She found the 'secret' to growing violets year around. In later years she maintained a garden patch that grew forever. Doris was also a very long-time member of Blessed Sacrament Church in St. Paul. She was married to the love of her life, Don, over 44 years. She is survived by her son, Thom Johnson, daughter-in-law, Susan Bortz, three grandchildren, one great grandchild, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other in-laws. She was preceded in death by her brother and three sisters. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30am on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 2119 Stillwater Ave. E., St. Paul. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Wulff Funeral Home 651-776-1555 www.wulfffuneralhome.com