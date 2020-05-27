Doris B. IWERKS
Age 95 of Farmington On May 23, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Henry; survived by her daughters, Kris (Harry) Kelley and Jackie (Steve) Gerths. A public visitation will be held from 10 AM to 12 Noon at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 600 Walnut St., Farmington with a private funeral service to follow. Interment, Fort Snelling National Cemetery. White Funeral Home 651-463-7374 www.whitefuneralhomes.com




Published in Pioneer Press on May 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral Home
901 3rd Street
Farmington, MN 55024
651-463-7374
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
