Age 95 of Farmington On May 23, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Henry; survived by her daughters, Kris (Harry) Kelley and Jackie (Steve) Gerths. A public visitation will be held from 10 AM to 12 Noon at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 600 Walnut St., Farmington with a private funeral service to follow. Interment, Fort Snelling National Cemetery. White Funeral Home 651-463-7374 www.whitefuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 27, 2020.