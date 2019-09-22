|
|
Age 92, of St. Paul Passed away on September 16. Preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Gerhart and her son, Bob. Survived by children, Joan, Gary Jr. (Debbie), Becky (John) Andrews, Barth (Michelle), and daughter-in-law, Joan Zerkovich; 4 grandchildren, Evan and Milo Andrews and Noelle and Henry Buehrer. Doris had a rich life full of family, friends and travel. A memorial gathering will be held Friday, October 4th from 10 a.m. until Noon at the Nokomis Park Chapel. Private Interment will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Nokomis Park Chapel 612-721-1651
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019