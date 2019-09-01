|
Age 95, died peacefully and surrounded by family on August 26, 2019. Dorie was born in Fargo, North Dakota, to Daisy and Leo Cline. She graduated from Wahpeton High School, and from the College of St. Catherine with a double major in Art and French. After teaching art at St. Catherine's and escorting groups of students to Europe in the late 1940's, she married Howard Hathaway in 1950. They raised seven children together in St. Paul's St. Mark's parish, and Dorie continued to travel internationally with her family whenever possible. The family lived for periods of time in Peru and Mexico. Dorie will be remembered by her own children as a model of loving kindness and family management. And she was many other things: a mom for other neighborhood kids, dog breeder and trainer, an organizer of book clubs, a long-time parish council member active in liturgy, mentor to young moms, avid movie fan, host to numerous Amity aids and other international guests, a nursery-school teacher, St. Kate's alumnae association president, a tour guide, supporter and production assistant for her husband Howard's well-known Minnesota public television language education program, and unfailing supporter of inquisitiveness, art, music, language, and creativity. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and siblings. She is survived by her seven children and their families, all of whom she loved so much: Ann (Robin Reed), Kate (Steve Jorgenson), Liz (Anselmo Castelan), Charles/Chico (Anne Brataas), Mark (Rae Johnson), Geoff (Janet Hathaway) and Misty (Kevin Reid), along with 16 grandchildren (Jessie, Nick, John, Kika, Carlos, Marco, Stefan, Aaron, Kip, Sam, Maggie, Etty, Clara, Rose, Ian, and Liam), 2 great grandchildren (Imani and Sumaya), and many nieces and nephews. Her loving light burns on in all of them, and in so many whom she touched with her always-open heart and welcoming spirit. Dorie's family will be forever grateful to the tremendously loving community of Carondelet Village, and in particular the staff of Neighborhood One for the amazing and loving care they provided for her during the past 4 years. Visitation and sharing of memories will be held on Sunday, September 15, 4-7pm at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Avenue, St. Paul MN. Funeral Mass will be at 11am on Monday, September 16, in Our Lady of Victory Chapel on the campus of St. Catherine University, 2004 Randolph Avenue, St. Paul MN, with additional visitation from 10-11am at the chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to St. Catherine University in honor of Dorie Cline Hathaway '45, where the family plans to establish a scholarship in her name; to Carondelet Village in her memory with a designation to the Resident Assistance program that supports continuing education for staff; or to a .
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019