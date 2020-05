Or Copy this URL to Share

Beloved Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma Age 98, of Eagan, MN Passed away on May 17th, 2020. Preceded in death by husband William, daughter Deborah, and grandson C.J. Survived by daughters Mary Jo, Sharon (Rick), Jean, Roxane, son William (Mary Anne). 9 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren. Memorial service pending at St. John Neumann Church, Eagan.









