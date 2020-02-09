Home

Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Lino Lakes Chapel
7050 Lake Drive
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
(651) 784-3390
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:30 AM
Age 93 Passed away on February 6, 2020 Preceded in death by her husband, Arthur; 3 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Survived by children, C. Marvin (Colleen), Raymond (Annette), Dean, Janet (Kirk) Hopkins; 8 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Doris was a Girl Scout leader, Den mother and a longtime Teachers' Aide with the St. Paul Public School System. Funeral service 10:30 AM Wednesday, February 12 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-LINO LAKES, 7050 Lake Dr. (Cty Hwy 23). Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home from 9:30AM–10:30AM Wednesday. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020
