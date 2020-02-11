|
Age 97, of Minneapolis Born in St. Paul, Minnesota, April 9, 1922. Devoted wife, mother, grand mother and great-grandmother. Preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Mary Lee of St. Paul, MN and sister Edna (Dock), St. Paul, sister Arlene (Vian) Pine River. Survived by loving husband Joseph Drake, four children - Bruce (Elizabeth Garren) Drake (Mpls), Lynn (Bill Ascani) Drake (Mesa, AZ) , Laura Drake (Seattle, WA), Diana Drake (Mpls). Survived by grand children: Sara (Rod Simonson) Drake, Genevieve (Christian Dunbar) Gorder, Lewis Gorder, Adrian Gorder, Gemma Clarke, and great grand children: Calvin Green, Charlotte Green, Zachary Simonson, Bebelle Harcott. Doris was an avid genealogist and family historian. To that end, she was a member of the Minnesota Historical Society and supporter of the Cokato and Dassel, MN, historical societies as well as the Louisville, KY Historical Society. A former member of the Minnesota Valley Country Club, Doris also served on the Board of the Nancy Hauser Dance Company, volunteered at the Guthrie Theater productions, and was an active member of the Lake of the Isles Lutheran Church. Doris donated generously to Planned Parenthood, Friends of the Boundary Waters, and political campaigns. A life-long friend to many, Doris also was a member of several book and discussion groups. Throughout her life, Doris actively supported and encouraged her children's and grandchildren's academic and artistic pursuits as well as world travel. As a young girl, she enjoyed being a Campfire Girl, spending her summer days at Camp Ojiketa in Chisago City, MN. Doris had many childhood friends in her Roselawn Avenue neighborhood. Doris graduated from Johnson High School and continued her education learning bookkeeping and business best practice. Doris met Joseph Drake in St. Paul in 1943. After marrying Joseph during World War II in Houston ,TX, they lived in St. Paul, MN, Pittsburgh, PA, Grand Rapids, MN, Duluth, MN, Milwaukee, WI, Burnsville, MN, and Minneapolis, MN. Doris and Joe stayed married for 75+ years! In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to MN Historical Society. Funeral service will be held at 11AM on Friday, February 14th with visitation one hour prior, all at: www.washburn-mcreavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996 5000 W. 50th, Edina
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020