Age 90 Passed away on June 2, 2019 Preceded in death by husband Everett, father Edward, mother Mable, sister Lorraine Hammes, sister Velma Erickson, and brother Lloyd Buzay. Survived by brothers Dean and Dick Buzay, daughters Bev (Tom) Dahlin, Luanne (Neil) Christensen, Marilee (Mark) DeMars; grandchildren Katie (Blake) Persson, Kelli (Ben) Mullen, Erik Dahlin, Scott DeMars, Kristen Dahlin, Ellie DeMars, Nolan Christensen, Joylee Christensen, and great-grandson Malakai Mullen. She was a loving wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma, and loved/served the Lord Jesus all her life! There will be a visitation/luncheon from 4-8 pm on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Redeemer Baptist Church on 2479 Geneva Ave in Oakdale, 55128 with a service at 6pm.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019