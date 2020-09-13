Age 91, of Lindstrom Formerly of Minneapolis Died peacefully at home on September 11th, surrounded by her beloved and loving family. Preceded in death by her cherished husband of 64 years, Joseph, parents Bertha and Ralph Ohlsen, sister Beverly, and, in 1961, infant daughter, Mary. Survived by numerous additional loves of her life: sister Judy, sons Paul (Nancy), Jeff (Mary), Mark (Kathy), Todd (Nancy), daughter Laura Maus (Marc), and grandchildren Matthew (Brittany), Elaine, Kevin, Lauren, Thomas and Christopher. A member of the Greatest Generation, a child of the Great Depression, Doris blazed a trail for women attorneys, graduating as the sole female and top student of her 1970 William Mitchell Law School class. Her career spanned 44 years '70-'73: Assistant State Public Defender; '73-'74: U of MN Associate Law Professor; '74-'80: Family Court Referee; '80-'82: appointed and served as Municipal Court Judge; '82-'84: appointed and served as District Court Judge; '84-'14: appointed and served as MN State Court of Appeals Judge (active and retired)). Doris further enriched the legal community through her numerous years of serving on the law school faculty of William Mitchell and Hamline law schools. Doris excelled as a mentor, both professionally and in her personal life. She enjoyed singing, ballroom dance, bridge, gardening, and above all other talents, being the wise and patient counselor of and role model for her family. She had the priceless gift of instilling strong values in her sons and daughter, not alone by occasional verbal reminders, but more importantly, by living those values each day of her life. She remained gracious and grateful through the completion of her life. She will be greatly missed in all of her roles, but most especially in that of devoted and loving mother and grandmother. It is in these roles that she leaves us a unique and unforgettable legacy. Special thanks to the invaluable assistance of the compassionate Fairview Lakes Home Health Care and Hospice personnel, Gentle Hands of Time, and Synergy caregivers. Words fail us in expressing our deep appreciation for your kindness and competence. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 am, Friday, September 18, 2020 at at St. Bridget of Sweden Church, Lindstrom, MN. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, September 17, at Grandstrand Funeral Home, Lindstrom, MN. Private interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, reunited with her Joe. Memorials suggested to: Fairview Lakes Home Health Care and Hospice, or to a charity of donor's choice. Arr. by the Grandstrand Funeral Home, www.grandstrandfh.com
.