Age 77, of St. Paul Passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 Avid gardener and HUGE MN sports fan! Retired nurse. Mother, grandma, sister, aunt and friend. Volunteer at Como Park Observatory and Fitzgerald Theater. Preceded in death by her parents, Leonard & Irma Strande; and infant sister, Barbara Jean. Survived by sons, Todd and Jeffrey (Gretchen); grandchildren, Maxwell, Katherine & Mairi; brother, James (Judy) Strande; sisters, Shirley (Jerry) Clemens & Mary (John) Rolli; and many nieces nephews. An evening visitation will be held from 4-7pm on Friday, June 21st at Wulff Godbout Funeral Home (560 West 7th St., St. Paul). Funeral services 12pm, Saturday, June 22nd at St. Mary's Catholic Church (405 Bench St SW, Chatfield, MN 55923); visitation one hour prior to services at the church. Burial St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Como Park Observatory. WULFF GODBOUT 651-224-4868 WulffGodboutFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 19, 2019