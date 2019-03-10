Pioneer Press Obituaries
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
THE CHURCH OF ST. AGNES
548 Lafond Ave
St. Paul, MN
Doris J. "Dorie" LARSON

Doris J. "Dorie" LARSON Obituary
(nee Lyons) Age 77, of Roseville, went home to be with our Father on March 3, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Dennis; grandson, Kyle; parents, Thomas and Gladys; and siblings, Kenneth, Donna, Patty Ann, James and Gary. Survived by children, Jeffrey (Georgeann), Thomas, Tina, Daniel and Kelly (Dave); 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brothers, Thomas, Don and Bob; sister, Kathy; many nieces and nephews. Funeral leaving from MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd B, on Thursday, March 14 at 10:00 AM. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Thursday at THE CHURCH OF ST. AGNES, 548 Lafond Ave., St. Paul. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home from 4-8 PM Wednesday, and 9-10 AM Thursday. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019
