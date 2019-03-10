|
(nee Lyons) Age 77, of Roseville, went home to be with our Father on March 3, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Dennis; grandson, Kyle; parents, Thomas and Gladys; and siblings, Kenneth, Donna, Patty Ann, James and Gary. Survived by children, Jeffrey (Georgeann), Thomas, Tina, Daniel and Kelly (Dave); 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brothers, Thomas, Don and Bob; sister, Kathy; many nieces and nephews. Funeral leaving from MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd B, on Thursday, March 14 at 10:00 AM. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Thursday at THE CHURCH OF ST. AGNES, 548 Lafond Ave., St. Paul. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home from 4-8 PM Wednesday, and 9-10 AM Thursday. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019