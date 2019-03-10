|
Under a full snow moon upon a verse of Amazing Grace, Doris Jean Erickson passed on into loving realms February 19, 2019. Beloved, musical, mediator, cheerful and supportive —she was a woman of her time. Born in North Dakota, she lived in Inver Grove Heights & Willmar, MN and Libertyville & Antioch, IL. She embodied her philosophy of open your heart and door to others. Stop and help. Sing and harmonize. Follow your passions. Together, with loving husband Eugene Erickson Jr. and their children Jan, Noel and Susan, they did. Doris was preceded in death by Eugene Erickson Jr. (husband); Susan (daughter); Frank & Clara Cummings (parents); Harry & Margaret Cummings (brother and sister-in-law); Marie Boyer (sister); Jim Cummings (brother); Eugene & Alice Erickson (father- & mother-in-law); David Anderson and Wayne Erickson (brothers-in-law). She is survived by Ericksons: Jan (daughter), Noel & Patricia (son and daughter-in-law), Thomas & Maggie, Chantae, and Tate (adored grandchildren); lively Wesley (great-grandson); and Vonnie Anderson, Dennis & Karen Erickson, Kathleen Erickson, Velora Cummings, Lew Boyer (brothers- and sisters-in-law); and her wonderful extended Erickson and Cummings families and incredible friends. She felt blessed and loved having each and every one of you in her life. Doris brought greater harmony to our lives. We shall mourn now and celebrate her life when snow is not falling—although she would have liked that. Two services will be hosted. First service 11:30AM Sunday, April 14th at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater, MN with visitation beginning one hour prior. Second service 11AM Saturday, April 27th at Willmar United Methodist Church, 1818 9th St SW, Willmar, MN with visitation beginning one hour prior. We encourage wearing red as a tribute to Doris and her love of cardinals (or choose your favorite color) and memorial donations in lieu of flowers.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019