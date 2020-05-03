Age 91, of Woodbury Formerly of Eden Prairie Died on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Hildor and Carmen; an infant brother; brother-in-law, Lloyd and his wife, Bobbie. Survived by Gene, her husband of 70 years; children, Stewart (Ann), Peggy (Gary) Wagner, Scott (Julie), Chip (Molly); ten grand children, Jessie (Matt), Erik, Bjorn (Amanda), Peter (Michelle), Brett (Carrie), Ben, Kari, Nick, Adam, and Ryan; eight great-grandchildren, Lily, Leo, Jake, Lincoln, Graham, Elaina, Wyatt, and Boston. Also survived by brother-in-law Wally (Doris). Born and raised near Odin, MN. She was very active in school, community, and church activities, especially any activity involving her children. Later, an employee of National Benefits, Eden Prairie. A service of memory will be held at a later date. Private interment, Fort Snelling. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 3, 2020.