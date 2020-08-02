Age 95 Died on December 29, 2019 at Founders Ridge Presbyterian Home in Bloomington, MN having been in hospice care since August. She was the third youngest of thirteen children born to Helge and Carrie Buer on December 12, 1924, grew up on the Ridgewood Farm north of Atwater and graduated Atwater High School in 1943. Doris was a flight attendant with Northwest Airlines when she met Wilmer "Bill" Knutson, a Northwest pilot. They married on May 15, 1949 and lived in Winthrop, MN until settling in Richfield, MN in August of 1958. Together they raised three sons, Mark, Dean and Ward. Doris lost Bill to cancer in 1996 and remained in her Richfield home until 2012. Doris enjoyed many long-lasting relationships late into her life with dear friends from the neighborhood, high school, House of Prayer, Mount Olivet, and her bridge group. She loved attending performances at the Guthrie Theater and Orchestra Hall. She was active in Circle and new-member hospitality at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church, and will be remembered for her kind, gracious, caring and engaging spirit. She loved to cook and entertain family and friends and drew you in with her smile and genuine interest in your life. Doris delighted in telling stories of her childhood on the farm, especially the horse-drawn sleigh rides, friends visiting and the hard work required of living on a farm. Doris had a special love for her four grandsons, and four granddaughters. She enjoyed attending the grand children's recitals, musical and play performances, sports, and took pride in their achievements throughout their lives. Doris was loved and sustained by many close nieces and nephews. Doris is survived by son Mark (Jean), of Coralville, IA; son Dean of Edina, MN, son Ward (Elizabeth) of Eagan, MN a sister, Darleen Hovey of Orono, MN; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Due to the Corona virus, only the immediate family will gather August 8, at Mount Olivet for a memorial service with interment following on August 10, at Fort Snelling. Memorials honoring Doris's life can be sent to either Mount Olivet Conference and Retreat Center, 5025 Knox Ave. S, Minneapolis, MN, 55419 or N. C. Little Memorial Hospice, 7019 Lynmar Ln, Edina, MN 55435. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226 www.morrisnilsen.com