Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
32962 Vickers St. NE
Cambridge, MN
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
32962 Vickers St. NE
Cambridge, MN
Doris Lorraine PANNING

Doris Lorraine PANNING Obituary
Age 91, of Cambridge Formerly of St. Paul Park Went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Arnold and Florence Tietz; one brother; and two sisters. Survived by loving husband of 60 years, Frederick "Fritz"; sons, Jonathan (Alica) and Thomas (Karen); grandchildren, Anna (Jacob) Morrison and Samuel; and great-grand daughters, Hazel and Lyla; and other loving family and friends. Doris will be remembered for her gift of teaching God's little lambs and using her musical abilities as a church organist/choir director. Visitation 4-7 PM, Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN 55016 and continues at 10 AM Thursday at the church. Funeral Service 11 AM, Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Christ Lutheran Church, 32962 Vickers St. NE, Cambridge, MN 55008. Interment to follow at Cottage Grove Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Christ Lutheran Church and/or Martin Luther College. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020
