Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
1414 N. Dale St.
Saint Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
1414 N. Dale St.
Saint Paul, MN
View Map
Age 96 - Of Minneapolis Passed away July 1, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Alcide; sons, David, Dennis and Thomas; daughter-in-law, Eleanor; infant granddaughter, Tanya; and brother, Glenn Becker. Survived by daughter, Suzanne (Bill) Sullivan; sons, Fr. Timothy and Steven (Chelly); brothers, Roger and David Becker; sister, Carol Brown; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Monday, July 8 at MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1414 N. Dale St., St. Paul. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation at the church from 9:30-10:30 AM Monday. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press from July 3 to July 7, 2019
