Age 93, of South St. Paul Passed away March 23, 2019 Preceded by husband Irwin "Pint" Lenertz, brother Gordon Kelley. Survived by daughters Patricia (Steve) Hammer & Karen (Mark Classen) Lenertz; 3 grandchildren Colin (Meagan) Hammer, Sara Classen & Kate Hammer; 2 great-grandchildren London & Xander Hammer. Special thank you to the staff at White Pine Senior Living in Mendota Heights. Also a thank you to the Health Partners Hospice Team. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Wednesday (March 27, 2019) at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 420 North 3rd Street in South St. Paul. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 26, 2019