Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
651-451-1551
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris M. (Kelley) LENERTZ Obituary
Age 93, of South St. Paul Passed away March 23, 2019 Preceded by husband Irwin "Pint" Lenertz, brother Gordon Kelley. Survived by daughters Patricia (Steve) Hammer & Karen (Mark Classen) Lenertz; 3 grandchildren Colin (Meagan) Hammer, Sara Classen & Kate Hammer; 2 great-grandchildren London & Xander Hammer. Special thank you to the staff at White Pine Senior Living in Mendota Heights. Also a thank you to the Health Partners Hospice Team. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Wednesday (March 27, 2019) at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 420 North 3rd Street in South St. Paul. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 26, 2019
