8/25/1933 -9/12/2020 Born in rural Wisconsin in the 1930s, Doris traveled with her mother to St. Paul, MN as a teenager. She achieved her LPN certification from Mechanic Arts School, and worked for many years in nursing, and hospice care. Her caring spirit led her to help many, and she helped pass the MN Loves Its Kids bill. Preceded in death by husbands, Frederic Schweigert and Mark Gillespie, and by her youngest son, Mark Gillespie. Survived by daughters, Deborah Schweigert, Annette Krueger (Bill), Michaela Gillespie-Burns (John), and her sons, Frederic Schweigert (Susan) and Joseph Schweigert (Laurel), and by many grandchildren, nieces and nephews and great-grandchildren. A future remembrance service will be held in safer times.









