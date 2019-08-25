|
|
Died peacefully on 8/20/2019 at the age of 88. Preceded in death by parents, two brothers; Jerry and John (Jack) and loving husband Herbert. Doris was a cashier at various grocery stores in St Paul for 40 plus years. She loved to play cards, was unbeatable at cribbage, with Euchre being her favorite. She loved the Mn Twins and Vikings and Arizona was her winter destination. Doris is survived by children Sandra (Michael) Anderson and William (Susan) Klingbeil, 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Allina Health/Hospice and Keystone Assisted Living Staff. Private family service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019